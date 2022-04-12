Ayodhya Development Authority receives over 250 objections to land acquisition for airport
The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has received more than 250 objections in connection with the proposed land acquisition for the Ayodhya airport project from locals who have purchased land in the airport’s vicinity.
According to Ayodhya Development Authority officials, these objections are related with the proposed acquisition of land near the airport to maintain open space nearby.
The Ayodhya Development Authority had invited objections and suggestions on the Ayodhya Mahayojana-2031 (Ayodhya Master Plan-2031) which will be finalised soon. The development authority has received around 1084 objections on the Mahayojana-2031. The maximum 250 are related with the Ayodhya airport project.
These over 250 people had purchased land near the airport site long back. Some of them also constructed their homes in this area, officials added.
Nilesh Katiyar, city town planner, Ayodhya, stated that an ADA team will visit the spot to probe the issue and thereafter adequate action will be taken to resolve the problem.
The Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department had signed a lease agreement for transfer of 317.855 acres land to the Airports Authority of India for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on April 7.
A total of 821 acres land has been earmarked for this project which will be executed in three phases. In the first phase, 317.8 acres land has been given on lease to AAI, according to the state government.
The first phase involves construction of 2,200x45-metre runway and other amenities.
The Bengaluru-based Vishal Infrastructure, which bagged the bid for construction of the runway, has started work under supervision of AAI.
According to AAI officials, the first phase of the project will be completed by April 2023.
-
Wanted SAD leader attends public events in Ludhiana, cops clueless
Wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal cases, a SAD leader attended a public event on Monday with impunity, and rightly so. Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi was also at the event. On February 24, Harpreet Singh Bedi, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and his aides Gurpreet Singh Bedi, Inderjit Singh and Gurjant Singh and other unidentified persons were booked on the complaint of SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh.
-
3 women including 2 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for infiltration, trafficking
Three women including two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday for alleged infiltration in Tripura soil and trafficking, police said. The two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Shazeeda Khatun (25), Kajali Akhtar (24) were known to have intruded into Tripura from Bangladesh three days ago in search of jobs. During their stay, they came in contact with one Nargis Akhtar (27), resident of Bagma in Tripura's Gomati district through an acquaintance.
-
Gardner rapes, impregnates 19-year-old Ludhiana woman
A gardener who had allegedly been raping a 19-year-old woman for five months was booked on Monday. The accused fled the city after learning that the teenager was pregnant. The accused, Binda Ram, 29, of Daad village, worked as a gardener in a park, while the victim worked as a domestic help at house in a posh locality of the city. The two had met at the park in October 2021.
-
MSEDCL to start load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra
The rise in the demand for electricity and the supply crunch has led to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited facing a gap of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a jump of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year. This demand is expected to grow to around 25,500 MW. Some coal-based thermal plants are also facing planned and forced outages.
-
BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1
Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February. Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics