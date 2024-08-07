 Ayodhya gangrape case: Legal proceedings afoot for DNA tests, minor girl undergoes abortion - Hindustan Times
Ayodhya gangrape case: Legal proceedings afoot for DNA tests, minor girl undergoes abortion

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 09:43 PM IST

DNA test of the accused, the victim, and the foetus will be done to make a case against the two men accused of outraging the victim’s modesty, says Ayodhya inspector general of police

AYODHYA The Ayodhya police started legal proceedings to conduct DNA tests in connection with the gang-rape of the 15-year-old girl even as she underwent an abortion in Lucknow after she and her family gave a written consent to the child welfare committee for the termination of pregnancy.

The minor, who became pregnant, has been under treatment at Queen Mary Hospital, a part of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, since Monday for better care. She may be discharged later this week, said doctors. (Pic for representation)

Ayodhya inspector general of police Praveen Kumar said that the DNA test of the accused, the victim, and the foetus will be done to make a case against the two men accused of outraging the victim’s modesty. “The legal process of the DNA test has been started. It is a legal requirement in any such type of case,” said Kumar

The UP Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya district’s Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor’s rape. The duo allegedly raped the girl two months ago and recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up, said police.

According to the cops, if there is a DNA match with any one of the two accused, both will be subject to action. After investigation, charge sheet will be filed and the final decision will be taken by court, they said.

Sarvesh Awasthi, president of Ayodhya child welfare committee, said: “We received the consent for abortion from the victim’s family.”

Lucknow
