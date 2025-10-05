Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav with aim to create a new record

As many as 56 ghats on the Saryu banks will be illuminated with earthen lamps (diyas) to create a new Guinness Book of World record on this Deepotsav in Ayodhya later this month. Markings on ghats have begun to ensure proper arrangement of lamps. During the Deepotsav 2025, the main event will be held at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. (File photo)

Among 56 ghats, the main event will be held at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi. Over 26 lakh (2.6 million) diyas at Ram Ki Paidi and other Saryu ghats of Ayodhya and pollution-free fireworks will be among prominent highlights on this Deepotsav on Diwali eve on October 19.

During last year’s Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, a total of 25,12,585 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu river, setting a Guinness World Record. This year, the Ayodhya administration will aim to break the previous year’s record.

Designed to meet international standards, about 10-minute green fireworks display will offer visitors a mesmerising blend of music, technology and choreography, offering a fusion of faith and innovation.

Like in the previous years, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, has been entrusted with the responsibility of successfully organising the Deepotsav. Prof Sant Sharan Mishra, nodal officer of Deepotsav, said after cleaning of the ghats marking work has begun.

He also said that for the beautiful arrangement of lamps, each block is being marked in an area of 4.5 square feet, while 2.5 feet-wide pathways are being left for devotees’ movement. A total of 56 ghats have been selected for Deepotsav, where millions of lamps will make Ayodhya shine brightly.

The marking committee, led by Dr Ranjan Singh (head, department of microbiology), and his team will complete the task within a week. According to the university administration, online registration of 30,000 volunteers for the smooth execution of the event is in its final stage. The process to procure earthen lamp supply will also begin soon.