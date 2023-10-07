Ayodhya gears up to host Nat’l Archery C’ship

After a successful showing at the ongoing Hongzhou Asian Games, almost all of India’s top archers are expected to be seen in action at the Senior National Archery Championship, scheduled to be held from November 25 to 30 in Ayodhya.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the contest while Union sports minister Anurag Thakur will participate in the closing ceremony.

So far, Indian archers have won a total of five medals at the Asian Games with three gold, one silver and one bronze. The CM also congratulated all winners on their victory.

A government communique on Friday stated that around 1,100 participants, including 550 women archers, from across the country will take part in the six-day championship. As per the fixed schedule, teams from many states of the country will reach Ayodhya for the competition on November 24. CM Yogi will inaugurate the competition on November 25.

The championship will be played in individual, team and mixed team events under Indian, recurve and compound rounds. During the championship, archers will also visit the Ram temple being built there.

The communique also stated that changes made by the Yogi government in the sports infrastructure in the last six years were beginning to have their impact. “Not only are players of the state getting its benefit, but Uttar Pradesh is getting priority for organizing various sports, due to which the state has emerged as the best destination for sports,” it stated, adding, “This year itself, Uttar Pradesh has successfully organised big events like Khelo India University Games, Davis Cup and Moto GP, and the Senior National Archery Competition will prove to be another milestone for Uttar Pradesh in this sequence.”

