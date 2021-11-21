Ayodhya master plan proposes industrial corridor on both sides of ring road

Lucknow: The new master plan of Ayodhya, which will cover 65 km area from ring road, proposes industrial corridors on both sides of it.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is preparing the master plan-2031 which is expected to be finalised next month. The exact industrial area will be ascertained after the state government’s nod.

“Ayodhya’s master plan is in the last stage of being finalised. The town planning department of the state government has also vetted the document,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya.

According to officials of Ayodhya Development Authority, the new industrial area will be between 50 to 100 acres.

The state government has approved around 114 development projects for Ayodhya. All these have been incorporated in the master plan- 2031.

The bus terminal in Ayodhya, two more bus terminals on the highway, Maryada Purshottam Sriram Airport, green township and medical college among others are part of Ayodhya’s development plan.

The Yogi Adityanath government has approved two development plans for Ayodhya- vision document and master plan -2031.

The master plan will be for areas within the jurisdiction of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). The vision document will cover adjoining areas of Ayodhya and a new township.

However, this master plan does not include 63 villages of Gonda, 126 of Basti and 154 of Ayodhya which were added in Ayodhya’s development plan last year.

After this addition, Ayodhya’s increased area is 872.81 sq km. For this area, another master plan will be prepared.

The last master plan of Ayodhya had expired in 2001. Thereafter, several attempts were made to prepare a master plan but it could not be done, said a senior official of the ADA.