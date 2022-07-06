Ayodhya priest requests Amit Shah to take action against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker

A priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to take stern action against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for releasing an objectionable poster of her documentary ‘Kaali’.

A poster of the Canada-based director’s film showing Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ+ flag created an uproar on social media. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. India’s High Commission in Ottawa, Canada also issued a statement urging Canadian authorities to “withdraw all such provocative material”.

“Recently there was hue and cry over Nupur Sharma’s statement all across the world. Do not take Sanatan Dharma for granted. The film is an insult to Sanatan Dharma,” said the priest, Raju Das, in a statement released through a recorded video on Tuesday.

Sharad Sharma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader and regional spokesperson of the organisation, has demanded immediate arrest of the filmmaker.

“Such people (filmmaker) take Hindus for granted. The movie must be banned and the filmmaker must be put behind bars,” said Sharma.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth said, “No one has the right to mock Hindu gods and goddesses in the name of freedom of expression.”

“I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given,” Manimekalai tweeted earlier.