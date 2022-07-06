Ayodhya priest requests Amit Shah to take action against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker
A priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to take stern action against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for releasing an objectionable poster of her documentary ‘Kaali’.
A poster of the Canada-based director’s film showing Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ+ flag created an uproar on social media. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. India’s High Commission in Ottawa, Canada also issued a statement urging Canadian authorities to “withdraw all such provocative material”.
“Recently there was hue and cry over Nupur Sharma’s statement all across the world. Do not take Sanatan Dharma for granted. The film is an insult to Sanatan Dharma,” said the priest, Raju Das, in a statement released through a recorded video on Tuesday.
Sharad Sharma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader and regional spokesperson of the organisation, has demanded immediate arrest of the filmmaker.
“Such people (filmmaker) take Hindus for granted. The movie must be banned and the filmmaker must be put behind bars,” said Sharma.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth said, “No one has the right to mock Hindu gods and goddesses in the name of freedom of expression.”
“I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given,” Manimekalai tweeted earlier.
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde pulls up officials over biker’s pothole death
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, reprimanded officials following the death of a biker after hitting a pothole at Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road. Shinde is conducting a meeting with all the six municipal corporations and disaster management cells across Thane district at the Thane Collectorate. The stretch of the road is under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal limits while it is maintained by state Public Works Department.
Sutradhara’s tales: When Pune minted coins…literally!
Pune city is blessed with some avid coin collectors who opened up their treasures to me to reveal the historical coins that were minted in the city, three four centuries ago. Pune was never the capital of any significant dynasty, but rose to power in the 18th century under the Peshwas. But, first minted coins of Pune were published half a century earlier by non-other than emperor Aurangzeb.
At BJP programme, WB governor Dhankhar attacks TMC government
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped up his attack against the Trinamool Congress government in the state while speaking at a program organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to celebrate the birth anniversary of party idealogue Shyamaprasad Mookerjee. The TMC government's acrimonious relationship with Raj Bhawan has been in the news for various reasons ever since Dhankhar was appointed governor in July 2019.
Madhya Pradesh police book TMC MP Mahua Moitra over comments on Goddess Kaali
Trinamool Congress member of Parliament Mahua Moitra has been booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after Moitra's comments on Goddess Kaali drew flak on social media, officials said on Wednesday. The action was taken against Moitra after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised objection on her comment. Multiple FIRs have been registered against Canada-based director Leena Manimekalai's in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Sangli mass murders: One more arrested for supplying poison to prime accused
Police on Wednesday arrested a person from Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district for allegedly supplying poisonous substance to the main accused for killing nine family members of the same family in Mhaisal town of Sangli district. Police officials said that Bagwan and Kshirsagar have a common Solapur connection. Kshirsagar moved to Talegaon Dabhade from Solapur five years ago.
