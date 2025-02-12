Menu Explore
Ayodhya Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Mahant Satyendra Das dies

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2025 10:25 AM IST

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, passed away on Wednesday at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), a media release by the hospital said. He was 83.

Satyendra Das has remained chief priest of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya since its consecration ceremony. (ANI photo)
Satyendra Das has remained chief priest of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya since its consecration ceremony. (ANI photo)

He was admitted in HDU of Neurology ward on February 3, following brain stroke on February 2, in critical condition.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had visited SGPGI on February 4 to check on the priest’s health.

Also Read: Who was Acharya Satyendra Das, Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s chief priest?

Satyendra Das has remained chief priest of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya since its consecration ceremony.

