Who was Acharya Satyendra Das, Ayodhya Ram Mandir's chief priest?

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, died on Wednesday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow, said a press statement issued by the institute. Chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Acharya Satyendra Das passed away on Wednesday.(ANI)

The 83-year-old priest was admitted to the hospital on February 3 after he suffered a brain stroke.

"Satyendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted to HDU (High Dependency Unit) of the Neurology ward on February 3 with a stroke in critical condition," the hospital said.

A day after Acharya Satyendra Das suffered a brain stroke, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the ailing priest at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

He discussed the progress of treatment with the doctors and gave necessary guidelines, it said.

Who was Acharya Satyendra Das?