After Arvind Kejriwal's defeat, Sanjay Raut's big charge against Anna Hazare

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused veteran social activist Anna Hazare of being biased towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking why he remained silent on the "irregularities" committed under the NDA governments after 2014. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Anna Hazare's remarks on Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi poll results.(ANI)

Sanjay Raut's remarks sharp criticism comes in the wake of Anna Hazare’s comment on the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) recent setback in the Delhi assembly election.

Weighing in on why the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal suffered a huge defeat in the national capital, Anna Hazare suggested that the AAP supremo's focus on money led to the party's loss.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member said, "There was an explosion of irregularities under the BJP governments both in Centre and Maharashtra, but Anna Hazare didn't utter a single word."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further went on to say that it was due to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia that Anna Hazare became popular and could carry out his protest against corruption, PTI reported.

"Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia made Anna (Hazare) a mahatma. Without them, Anna couldn't have seen Delhi or visited Ram Leela and Jantar Mantar (to protest against corruption)," Raut said.

'Some people...': Anna Hazare's hits back at Sanjay Raut

In response to the criticism, Anna Hazare dismissed the allegations, suggesting that perceptions are often shaped by personal biases.

"A person wearing a particular colour of spectacles sees the world accordingly," said Hazare.

Anna Hazare's criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi polls

Anna Hazare, whose anti-corruption movement of 2011 became a catapult for the political career of Arvind Kejriwal and his party, slammed the former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor for his lack of understanding about serving society.

Hazare further stated that if Kejriwal understood the concept, he would not have thought of constructing a 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"Doing good work for society makes one happy from within, he did not understand this. Otherwise, he would have never thought of making the 'Sheesh Mahal," Hazare said speaking to ANI.

Further, Hazare also targeted Kejriwal over the alleged Delhi excise policy scam suggesting that the AAP founder distributed liquor licenses after being influenced by the power of politics.

"He gave liquor licenses after coming to power. When he was with us.. he did not like liquor. Liquor is just a way to destroy everything," Hazare said.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the Delhi elections and secured only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls, while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.