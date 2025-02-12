BJP MP: Make 6 Flag Staff Rd into a ‘museum of corruption’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday continued to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the controversial 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow – where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal stayed during his tenure as chief minister – with some party leaders suggesting turning the property into a public attraction, dubbing it a “museum of corruption.” 6, Flag Staff Road (HT Photo)

The BJP’s North West Delhi MP and party Delhi general secretary Yogender Chandolia said the bungalow, which the party mockingly calls “Sheesh Mahal,” should be preserved as a reminder of Kejriwal’s alleged hypocrisy and extravagance.

“A BJP CM would never live in Sheesh Mahal. We will turn it into a museum of corruption so that people can see what Kejriwal did during his tenure. Visitors come to Delhi for Qutub Minar, Jantar Mantar, and Akshardham. Now, they should also see how Kejriwal backstabbed Anna Hazare, engaged in corruption, and built this mansion after claiming he would reject government perks. The entry should be free,” Chandolia said.

He argued that demolishing the bungalow would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“Public funds were used to construct it, so tearing it down would only cause more losses. A BJP CM or deputy CM will never go near it, but as state general secretary, my advice to the lieutenant governor is to turn it into a museum of corruption,” he added.

Another BJP leader, speaking anonymously, said the property should be repurposed for public use so people can see the luxury in which the AAP chief lived. “It could be a guest house, a Dilli Bhavan, or a museum. There is growing consensus that it should be opened to the public,” the leader said.

The bungalow was at the centre of a controversy in 2023 over its renovation costs. BJP leaders alleged that Kejriwal’s government spent ₹45 crore on the property, a claim they frequently raised during election campaigns. AAP has defended the expenditure, maintaining that the house was an official CM residence and that no public funds were misused.

Former leader of opposition and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, who on Monday wrote to the lieutenant governor demanding the bungalow’s restoration to its original form, claimed that 10 separate properties were merged to create the sprawling residence.

“There were eight flats and two bungalows. I am demanding that they be restored to their original status. The properties at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road and 8A and 8B Flag Staff Road should be reinstated. The current 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow should be reduced from 50,000 square yards to its original 10,000 square yards,” he said.