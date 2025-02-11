‘From 10,000 to 50,000 gajj…’: BJP leader's demand on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Amid the ongoing political controversy over the alleged misuse of government properties, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta on Tuesday demanded that the properties merged into the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ - the former residence of ex-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal - be “disintegrated.” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Gupta alleged that at least 10 properties, originally meant for Delhi government officials, were combined to create the sprawling residence under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters, he criticised the move, calling it an “unjustified misuse” of government resources.

"I have demanded that the properties merged in the Sheesh Mahal should be disintegrated. At least 10 properties allotted for the officials of the Delhi government were merged into the premises. Arvind Kejriwal turned it into a property of 50,000 gajj from 10,000 gajj. We have demanded that LG disintegrate these properties," Gupta told news agency ANI.

As the political tensions rise between the BJP and AAP following the Delhi Assembly Election results, Gupta also turned his attention to the current state of the Kejriwal-led party.

Commenting on a meeting held by AAP, Gupta said that Arvind Kejriwal's efforts to maintain unity within the party were futile and the party is like a "sinking ship."

"Kejriwal is doing a meeting but it is a sinking ship. They are trying to keep their people together, but it will not last," he added.

New Delhi CM will not stay in 'Sheesh Mahal': BJP to LG

Earlier, the BJP urged lieutenant governor VK Saxena to revoke the merger of four properties with the “Sheesh Mahal” (6, Flagstaff Road), which was central to the party's campaign against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption.

Virendra Sachdeva, president of Delhi BJP, claimed the bungalow was expanded by merging four government properties and has appealed to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to reverse the merger.

He said that the new government to be formed by the party will take a call regarding future use of the bungalow and added "The next Chief Minister of Delhi will not stay in it."

What is the Sheesh Mahal controversy?

The reconstructed 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow was the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 till October 2024 when he vacated it after resigning from the post under fire from the BJP over corruption charges.

The BJP for more than two years hit hard at Kejriwal levelling allegations of corruption including irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and lavish interiors, high-end domestic goods and fixtures there.

The party alleged that Kejriwal transformed the bungalow into "an ultra-luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal' by "illegally annexing" neighbouring government properties.

According to BJP's letter to Delhi LG, Sachdeva said that the merged properties included eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road, and the two government bungalows (8-A and 8-B Flag Staff Road) with the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.