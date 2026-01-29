Ayodhya sexual assault case: SP leader Moid Khan acquitted; employee convicted

After more than a year of the alleged gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya district–-an incident that had triggered much outrage in the state, Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan, one of the two accused, was acquitted on Wednesday after the prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence against him. The quantum of sentence against Raju Khan to be pronounced on Thursday (For representation)

The court of Ayodhya special judge (POCSO Act) Nirupama Vikram, however, convicted co-accused Raju Khan, who was employed by the SP functionary. It will pronounce the quantum of sentence against Raju on Thursday.

With the trial court delivering a split verdict, the state is now likely to appeal against Moid Khan’s acquittal in the high court.

The verdict was delivered in the case registered at Purakalandar police station on July 29, 2024, on a complaint filed by the minor survivor’s mother. The FIR had alleged gang rape, criminal intimidation and offences under the POCSO Act against the 71-year-old SP leader and his employee.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 14 witnesses, including the minor girl, her mother, the medical examiner and the investigating officer. The defence relied largely on documentary evidence. A key factor in the judgment was forensic analysis. DNA samples of both accused were tested during the investigation.

According to the court’s findings, Moid Khan’s DNA did not match with the forensic samples collected during the probe, while Raju Khan’s did. On this basis, the court extended the benefit of doubt to Moid Khan and acquitted him, while holding Raju Khan guilty under the relevant POCSO and IPC provisions.

Government advocates Vinod Upadhyay and Rohit Pandey, representing the state and the survivor, said they would challenge Moid Khan’s acquittal before the Allahabad high court.

They maintained that the trial court placed “undue emphasis” on DNA findings while, in their view, not giving adequate weight to the survivor’s testimony and other circumstantial and medical evidence presented during trial. The prosecution team said they were studying the judgment in detail and would soon move an appeal seeking reversal of the acquittal.

Police had arrested Moid Khan, who also owned a bakery, and his employee Raju Khan from the Pura Kalandar area in Bhadrasa on July 30, 2024, a day after the FIR was lodged. Investigators alleged that the crime occurred about two months earlier and came to light after the minor was found pregnant during a medical examination. The accused also allegedly threatened the survivor.

The case drew widespread public and political attention later when local authorities demolished the bakery and a shopping complex linked to Moid Khan, citing encroachment on government land. The demolition sparked political debate as the criminal trial was still pending. Moid Khan was subsequently granted bail by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court during the trial.