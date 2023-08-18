News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ayodhya Shravan mela: Route diversion for heavy vehicles on Lko-Gkp highway

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Aug 18, 2023 09:40 PM IST

Route of heavy vehicles on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway diverted from August 18 to August 22 due to the Shravan mela in Ayodhya.

In view of the four-day Shravan mela starting in Ayodhya from Friday midnight, the route of heavy vehicles plying on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway has been diverted from August 18 midnight till August 22 midnight.

Traffic diversion will remain in effect from August 18 midnight till August 22 midnight. (For Representation)
Giving this information, reserve inspector, National Highway Authority of India, Gyanendra Kumar said in view of huge crowd likely to perform ‘Jalabhishek’ during the fair, heavy traffic at Ayodhya highway had been diverted. Officials of Sant Kabir Nagar district confirmed that plying of heavy vehicles from Sant Kabir Nagar to Ayodhya four lane highway would remain till August 22.

They said heavy traffic from Gorakhpur to Lucknow would be diverted from Badeban and Polytechnic crossing towards Dumariyaganj. However emergency services and goods carrying vehicles would continue to ply. Buses and other heavy vehicles from Gorakhpur side to Lucknow would run through Dhankata, Kalwari and Tanda to reach Lucknow. Similarly buses from Lucknow to Gorakhpur would run via Nawabganj and Colonelganj.

Inspector, Ayodhya Kotwali, Manoj Sharma also confirmed that the traffic towards Lucknow to Gorakhpur and adjoining districts via Ayodhya had been diverted from Barabanki border as devotees from various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh were reaching Ayodhya to take part in Shravan mela.

