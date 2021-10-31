Ayodhya woman banker’s death: Two cops among three booked for abetment of suicide

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against three people, including two police officers, under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment of suicide on Saturday night in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman bank officer who was found hanging in her rented accommodation in Khawaspura area of Ayodhya district late on Friday night, said senior police officials here on Sunday.

While answering media queries over allegations against two police officers mentioned in the victim’s suicide note, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ayodhya, Shailesh Pandey said three names were mentioned in the note and that the city Kotwali police had registered the FIR against them on the complaint of the victim’s family. He said the exact reason for her alleged suicide could not be ascertained and further probe into the matter was going on.

The SSP said the woman’s body was brought down in the presence of her family members and videography of the entire proceedings had been done. He said the body was later handed over to the woman’s family after its post-mortem examination. The hand written note recovered from the woman’s room had been seized for its forensic examination, he added.

In the FIR, the victim’s family alleged that the victim’s marriage was fixed with one Vivek Gupta but she cancelled it after discovering that he had some habits. Still, Gupta used to make calls to her over phone and trouble her, they alleged. They said the woman had held responsible Gupta and two police officers for her extreme step.

The woman (now deceased) had been working with the Punjab National Bank since 2017 and had been living in a rented house in Ayodhya. She belonged to Rajajipuram locality in Lucknow.