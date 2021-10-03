Ayodhya’s futuristic 3D model to hog limelight at UP Urban Conclave

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to watch the Ayodhya masterplan and futuristic 3D model of the temple town, envisioned as a global spiritual and tourism destination by 2047, at the three-day Urban Conclave being hosted by the Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) urban development department from Tuesday.

The Ayodhya model, that would also include the upcoming Ram temple, foundation stone of which was laid by Modi in 2020, would be the star attraction at the UP pavilion. The pavilion would also showcase the upcoming Jewar international airport in Noida, billed among the country’s biggest, besides several other best practices followed in urban development across the state.

However, the highlight would be the centrally placed installation theme of Ayodhya. It would showcase multiple amenities that have been developed on 30 acres of tourism department land near Naya Ghat, known as the Ram Katha Park Parisar.

These include a ‘Ram Katha museum, Yatri Niwas, open air theatre, Queen Heo park, tourist facilitation centre and digital museum.

The Ayodhya model would also showcase the proposed Greenfield Township aimed at promoting tourism and pilgrim facilities in Ayodhya.

“The Greenfield Township is based on the Vedic City planning principles, where the city is oriented in the cardinal directions. The township will also have state of the art transport system and have clean energy. The layout of the Greenfield Township would be integrated with the Maryada Purushottam International Airport, existing by-pass and the railway station. It would also have the Saryu riverside promenade that would be integrated with the ghats,” said state’s urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal.’

All the buildings shall be certified through Green Building Rating System ‘GRIHA’. “The idea is to create a clean township with waste water recycling,” he added.

The senior minister in Yogi Adityanath government said that it was expected that by 2047 Ayodhya would receive more than 100 million visitors annually.

“Towards this mission the Modi government at the centre and the Yogi government in UP are in the process of developing numerous infrastructure and other development projects. Apart from the expected 100 million annual visitors, all planning is being done factoring in 25 lakh residents of the Ayodhya Development Authority area,” he added.

The Ayodhya model will also project the new-look Ayodhya with its six approach roads widened, development of approach road leading towards the Ram temple and pilgrim-friendly parikrama marg (circumambulation routes).

There are plans to host an investors’ summit in Ayodhya in November. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have taken keen interest in the development of Ayodhya, with both leaders regularly monitoring the temple town’s development.

The Modi government has already approved a ₹100 crore modernization plan of the Ayodhya railway station. There were plans to build huge gates at the entry points all over the temple town, officials said.