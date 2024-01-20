Ayodhya’s Ramghat Halt to be operational from Jan 24

After years of wait, the Ramghat Halt has finally been readied to welcome visitors and guests to Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station (File)

North Eastern Railway (NER) chief public relation officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, who released a photograph of the upgraded station, said the renovation work had been completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojna with ₹8 crore.

Railway officials also said the station would play host to a dozen Mainline Electric Multiple Unit or MEMU trains from January 24. Meanwhile, plans are afoot for further development of the station so that even express trains can stop here.

The station now has a well-furnished waiting room, toilets facilities and upgraded platform. It is also likely to see an influx of trains to and from Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh mela.

Meanwhile, the renovation of another railway station near Ayodhya Katra is also underway.