close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ayodhya’s Ramghat Halt to be operational from Jan 24

Ayodhya’s Ramghat Halt to be operational from Jan 24

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jan 21, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Railway officials said the station would play host to a dozen Mainline Electric Multiple Unit or MEMU trains from January 24.

After years of wait, the Ramghat Halt has finally been readied to welcome visitors and guests to Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

The revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station (File)
The revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station (File)

North Eastern Railway (NER) chief public relation officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, who released a photograph of the upgraded station, said the renovation work had been completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojna with 8 crore.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Railway officials also said the station would play host to a dozen Mainline Electric Multiple Unit or MEMU trains from January 24. Meanwhile, plans are afoot for further development of the station so that even express trains can stop here.

The station now has a well-furnished waiting room, toilets facilities and upgraded platform. It is also likely to see an influx of trains to and from Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh mela.

Meanwhile, the renovation of another railway station near Ayodhya Katra is also underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On