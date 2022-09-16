Ayushman Bharat Diwas to be marked on Sept 23

Ayushman Bharat Diwas will be marked on September 23 with the theme Swasthya Amrit, the state government has decided.

Different programmes will be held across the state involving beneficiaries and those eligible to get cards for the scheme that enables a beneficiary to get cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to select up to five hospitals in districts that have performed best under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and they shall be provided a certificate of appreciation. Also, five beneficiaries of the scheme will be felicitated.

People’s representatives will distribute cards to at least 10 beneficiaries in different functions to motivate others eligible to get cards made. Hoardings and banners regarding the scheme will soon come up at public places.