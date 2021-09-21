UP chief minister flags off cycle rally as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a cycle rally organized by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) here on Tuesday as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

The rally, which originated from Tezpur city of Assam, is scheduled to culminate at Rajghat, New Delhi on October 2, after covering a distance of around 2,384 km. The cycle rally had reached UP’s Maharajganj on September 15.

“The SSB has played a major role, not only in protecting our borders, but also in building good rapport with neighbouring countries. It also ensured that India continues to share good terms with Nepal and Bhutan,” said Yogi Adityanath.

SSB’s cycle rally is a part of the activities, the ministry of home affairs has planned to mark 75 years of freedom. Under this, 75 cycle rallies were planned by Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. These rallies originated from various parts of the country and would culminate at Rajghat in New Delhi on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, B Radhika, ADG, SSB said the cycle rally was not only a part of 75 years’ celebrations but also an attempt to commemorate the glorious history and culture of India.

“The routes for the cycle rallies have been planned in such a way that they pass through the important places associated with India’s freedom struggle. In UP, the rally had arrived in Maharajganj district on September 15. It would cover all historical points and places in UP districts including Basti, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Unnao, Akbarpur, Auraiyya, Etawah, Shikohabad, Tundla and Mathura,” said Radhika.

The ADG said cyclists participating in these rallies would be interacting with people on their way, associating the masses with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and spread the message of national unity.

Avnish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (home); Mukul Goyal, director general of police; Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (information) and senior government officials were also present on the occasion. The cycle rally left the city after paying floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at GPO, Hazratganj crossing.