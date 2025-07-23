Chandra Shekhar Azad’s iconic pistol ‘Bamtul Bukhara’ displayed for a day

The historic pistol Bamtul Bukhara, used by freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad during India’s independence movement, was brought out for public display at the Allahabad Museum on Wednesday to mark his 119th birth anniversary. The weapon, stored securely for 22 months, was brought out for public viewing for a limited 24-hour period. Historic weapon linked to Azad’s martyrdom showcased for 24 hours at Allahabad Museum (Sourced)

The .32 bore Colt model pistol, known for firing eight rounds in succession, was placed in the museum’s Central Hall, drawing a steady crowd of visitors. Many, especially youngsters, clicked photographs and selfies with the weapon, seen as a powerful symbol of Azad’s legacy.

According to museum officials, the pistol is classified as a high-security artefact. Deputy curator Rajesh Mishra said the pistol’s design and operational features make it a rare collectable. Director Rajesh Prasad stated that Bamtul Bukhara is secured under A+++ security protocol and cannot be moved from the museum. It remains under a three-layer security setup, including CCTV coverage and deployment of five personnel, two armed officers and three guards, when on display.

Dr Rajesh said that Chandra Shekhar Azad’s special Colt pistol was placed in the Central Hall for two days in 2023 after the Azad Gallery was established. However, the Central Hall where the pistol was kept did not have adequate security arrangements.

Due to temporary gaps in the required security arrangement, the pistol had remained locked away until now. It will return to storage after the 24-hour viewing window. Meanwhile, a replica continues to be displayed permanently in the Azad Gallery for regular visitors.

The freedom fighter used this very pistol on February 27, 1931, during a standoff with British police in Company Garden, now Chandra Shekhar Azad Park. Surrounded under a neem tree around 3 pm, Azad fired his last shot at himself, choosing death over capture.