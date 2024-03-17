Azam, 3 others convicted in Dungarpur case

MEERUT The special MP/ MLA court (session trial) in Rampur on Saturday convicted four of the seven accused, including Samajwadi Party national general secretary Mohammad Azam Khan, retired circle officer Ale Hasan, former municipal president Azhar Ahmed Khan and contractor Barkat Ali in the much talked about Dungarpur case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on March 18. Azam and three others were convicted under sections 425 (house trespass or assaulting a person), 427( mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹ 50 and more), 504 ( intensional insult) and 506( criminal intimidation) of the IPC. (HT File)

There were seven accused in the case and the court acquitted Farhan Khan, Jibran and Omendra due to lack of evidence against them.

To recall, Ehtesham Khan, a resident of Dungarpur, had lodged a report in Ganj Kotwali in 2019 in which he accused Azam Khan, Ale Hasan, Azhar Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, Farhan Khan, Jibran and Omendra Chauhan of entering his house, beating and abusing him, threatening to kill him, looting ₹25,000 and forcibly taking possession of his house.

The hearing of the case was going on in the special MP-MLA court (session trial). On saturday the court convicted Azam Khan, Ale Hasan, Azhar Khan and Barkat Ali under sections 425 (house trespass or assaulting a person), 427( mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 and more), 504 ( intensional insult) and 506( criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The accused were present in the court during final hearing and conviction. Tight security arrangements were made in the court during final hearing of the case on Saturday.

ADGC of Rampur Seema Rana said that the court convicted Azam Khan, Azhar Khan, Ale Hasan and Barkat Ali on the charges of breaking into the house, assault, vandalism, abusing and threatening to kill and March 18 had been fixed for sentencing.