Azam Khan gets two years’ jail for 2019 remarks against the then Rampur DM

A special MP-MLA court in Rampur on Saturday sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to two years’ imprisonment in a 2019 case related to objectionable remarks made against the then district magistrate during the Lok Sabha election campaign. With the latest verdict, judgments have now been delivered in 16 cases against the veteran politician, who has been convicted in eight and acquitted in eight others. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (FILE PHOTO)

The case dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Azam Khan contested parliamentary polls for the first time from the Rampur constituency. At the time, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were contesting elections in alliance, with Rampur allotted to the SP. During the heated campaign, several controversial statements made by Azam Khan had triggered multiple cases related to alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct across the district. The Election Commission had also imposed a temporary ban on his campaigning.

One of the cases was registered at Bhot police station after a video surfaced showing Azam Khan addressing supporters from atop a vehicle using a microphone. In the speech, he allegedly said people should not fear the “collector and officials” because they were merely salaried employees.

Referring to BSP chief Mayawati, Azam Khan further remarked that senior officials had been seen “polishing her shoes,” adding that since the SP-BSP alliance was in place, he would make officials do the same again.

At the time, Aanjaney Kumar Singh was serving as the district magistrate of Rampur. Following an investigation, police filed a chargesheet in court and the matter was heard by the MP-MLA special court (magistrate trial). Senior prosecution officer Rakesh Maurya said the court found Azam Khan guilty and awarded him a two-year prison sentence.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan are already lodged in jail in connection with another case. On November 17, 2025, the same court sentenced both father and son to seven years’ imprisonment in the dual PAN cards’ case.

The latest sentence comes after Azam Khan has already spent more than two years behind bars in separate cases. On October 18, 2023, the MP-MLA special court had sentenced Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatma, and Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years’ imprisonment in the fake birth certificate case.

The case involved allegations that two birth certificates with different dates of birth were obtained for Abdullah Azam Khan. The complaint had been filed on January 3, 2019, at Ganj police station by BJP MLA Akash Saxena.

After the conviction, the three were initially sent to Rampur jail. Later, Azam Khan was shifted to Sitapur jail while Abdullah was moved to Hardoi jail. Azam Khan spent nearly 23 months in Sitapur prison before securing bail on September 23, 2025.

However, his release proved short-lived. Just 52 days after coming out on bail, Azam Khan and his son were sent back to jail following the conviction in the dual PAN cards case on November 17, 2025. Since then, both have remained behind bars.