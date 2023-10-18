Azam, wife, son get 7-yr jail term in fake birth certificate case

LUCKNOW A special MP/MLA court in Rampur on Wednesday convicted veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and awarded them a seven-year jail term and a fine of ₹15,000 to all three.

After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trio was on bail in the case pertaining to two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam that had different dates of birth.

After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody and will be sent to the jail from the court itself. The security of the court was intensified after the pronouncement of the sentence.

Prosecution counsel Arun Prakash said the trio had been convicted under sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

He said the FIR in the case was lodged by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019. It was alleged that Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake birth certificates - one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the charge sheet, in the certificate issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam’s date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate showed he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990. The details of first birth certificate matched his high school certificate and M Tech degree certificate.

He said the complainant had alleged that the second birth certificate issued from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation was used by Abdullah Azam in contesting assembly election from Suar assembly constituency in 2017 when he had not completed minimum 25 years age criteria to contest the polls.

Abdullah Azam had lost his Vidhan Sabha membership on the same ground after his closest rival Nawab Kazim Ali Khan alias Naved Miya challenged the genuineness of the birth certificate in high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said the court held all three former lawmakers guilty and sentenced them to seven years’ prison each. He said 15 witnesses and 70 documentary evidences were presented before the court and these led to the conviction of Khans. As many as 19 witnesses appeared for the defence.

“This is the triumph of justice. I will continue this fight for truth and justice in future as well,” said BJP lawmaker Akash Saxena.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON