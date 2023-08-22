BBAU to hold seminar on Ramcharitmanas; students’ body opposing

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) will be organising a seminar on Ramcharitmanas, which is based on the Ramayana and composed by bhakti poet Tulsidas, here on Wednesday.

The university’s decision to hold the seminar has not gone down well with the members of the Ambedkar University Dalit Student Union (@BbauSocialmedia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The mass communication and journalism department of the university, in its recent research, have found that the epic teaches a great deal of communication skills...” said a teacher of the department at BBAU.

“The communication theory that is taught in mass media classrooms is often based on what Greek philosophers Aristotle and Socrates had said. But, lately, we have done some research that establishes that the Ramayana is a shining example to teach communication skills to mass communication students,” said Govind Ji Pandey, the head of the BBAU mass communication department.

The university’s decision to hold the seminar has not gone down well with the members of the Ambedkar University Dalit Student Union (AUDSU). Dheeraj Kanaujiya, who leads the organisation on the campus, said: “The university was established under a special Act and named after Babasaheb with a vision to promote and encourage Dalit students to pursue higher studies. Ambedkar was of the view that the state should not promote any religion. Today they are holding a seminar on Ramcharitmanas. Tomorrow some organisation may decide to hold a meeting on Islamic subject. The university should look to improve infrastructure and other facilities for students rather than holding seminars on religious subjects.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}