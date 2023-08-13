Baby delivered on Lucknow road dies; ‘If there was negligence…,’ Deputy CM

After reports of a woman delivering a baby by the roadside near Raj Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow emerged, with the Opposition targeting the ruling BJP government, state deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak swung to action and assured of punishment against those found guilty of negligence. Pathak also visited the cremation ground where the premature four-month-old was buried.

A woman delivered a premature baby near gate 13 of Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. The baby died later in a hospital. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media after meeting the woman at a hospital, Pathak said, “The woman was four-and-half months pregnant. She was suffering from pain and gave birth to a premature baby on a rickshaw. We are providing all medical help. We have ordered an inquiry into the issue of an ambulance not coming on time. If there is negligence, no one will be spared.”

After attending the cremation of the baby, the deputy CM further said that it was a very painful incident and an inquiry has been ordered. The woman is safe and on medication, he added.

Earlier, sharing the video of the incident on X, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government and said: “Will the chief minister like to say something on this or would he say ‘bulldozer is necessary for our BJP politics, not an ambulance for the public.”

The video shows women holding a bedsheet to give cover for the delivery of the baby on the side of a road.

In April 2020, a similar case was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur when a woman delivered a baby on the road when she was being taken to a community health centre on a bicycle.

"On the evening of April 9, the woman, a resident of Raghunathpur village, was being taken on a bicycle by her husband to Madnapur community health centre, which was 10 kilometres away. As the couple travelled almost 5 kilometres and reached near Sikandarpur crossing, the woman delivered a baby girl," news agency PTI quoted then superintendent of police (rural) Aparna Gautam as saying.

(With agency inputs)

