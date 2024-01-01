close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Baby girl among three from Saharanpur die in Kanyakumari accident

Baby girl among three from Saharanpur die in Kanyakumari accident

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jan 02, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Three devotees, including a one-year-old girl, died in a bus-truck collision near Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. 20 others from Saharanpur district were injured.

Three devotees, including a one-year-old girl, of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district died after the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu late on Saturday night, said their relatives.

The accident occurred on December 30 night. (For Representation)
The accident occurred on December 30 night. (For Representation)

Devotees were on their way to Kanyakumari when the mishap occurred, they added. Some 20 other passengers, who too are from Saharanpur district, were injured in the accident.

They are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. More than 30 devotees, including Pandit Pankaj Sharma, 28, of Shardanagar in Saharanpur, his wife Chanchal, 27, their daughter Shiri, 1, sister Suman, 40, an acquaintance Parvati, 42, and others had gone to Rameshwaram on December 25.

They were going to Kanyakumari by bus after having darshan at Sri Rameshwaram. At 2.30 am on Saturday night, the bus carrying them collided head-on with a truck on the highway between Sri Rameshwaram and Kanyakumari.

In the accident, Shiri, her aunt Suman and Parvati died on the spot, while more than 20 devotees, including Geeta and Chanchal, sustained injuries, said Pankaj Sharma.

