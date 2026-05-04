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Bad weather impact: 15 flights diverted to Lucknow from Delhi, 2 cancelled

Adverse weather in North India disrupted flights, causing delays and diversions, especially in Delhi and Lucknow, affecting thousands of passengers.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 09:20 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A sudden spell of adverse weather across North India on Monday triggered widespread disruption in flight operations, severely impacting services in Lucknow and Delhi. What began as poor visibility and gusty winds in Delhi quickly escalated into a regional aviation disruption, forcing diversions, delays and cancellations. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, became a critical diversion hub, according to a spokesperson for the Lucknow airport.

As Delhi airport struggled to handle incoming traffic, flights from multiple domestic routes were diverted to Lucknow. (For Representation)

In all, around 20 flights were delayed during the day, while 15 flights—including three international services—were diverted to Lucknow. Two IndiGo flights on the Abu Dhabi sector were cancelled, disrupting international passenger movement. The cascading impact was triggered by unsafe landing conditions in Delhi, where low visibility and strong winds forced air traffic restrictions.

As Delhi airport struggled to handle incoming traffic, flights from multiple domestic routes including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Aurangabad and Nashik were rerouted to Lucknow.

International services from Singapore, Muscat, Phuket and Kathmandu were also diverted. Among them was an Air India Kathmandu–Delhi flight (AI-212), which landed in Lucknow with 168 passengers and eight crew members onboard. Passenger loads across diverted aircraft ranged from 80 to 230, with an estimated 2,500 to 3,500 passengers handled during the diversion phase alone, pushing airport infrastructure beyond normal capacity for several hours overnight.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bad weather impact: 15 flights diverted to Lucknow from Delhi, 2 cancelled
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bad weather impact: 15 flights diverted to Lucknow from Delhi, 2 cancelled
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