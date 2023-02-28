Baghel for trial of Umesh Pal murder case in fast track court

PRAYAGRAJ Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel on Tuesday visited slain lawyer Umesh Pal’s house in Sulem Sarai area here and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. A prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Umesh was shot by a dozen men at his residence on Friday evening. Union minister of state for law and justice, SP Singh Baghel, with mother of slain lawyer, Umesh Pal, at their house in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Baghel said the incident was sad but the manner in which the UP Police took prompt action and killed an accused in an encounter brought the readiness of the state government to crack down hard on criminals to the fore once again.

He also supported the government’s plan to “make the mafia bite dust” as announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly after the incident on February 24.

The minister said he expected the judiciary to take up the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and Umesh Pal’s murder case in the fast-track court (FTC). A request in this regard would be made formally, he added.

“Umesh Pal’s murder was executed by professional criminals at the behest of an accused politician and his family members,” said Baghel.

He said this was a “live murder” in which the entire act was caught on CCTV cameras and expressed confidence that the guilty would be held based on the evidences.