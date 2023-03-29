Baghel: Rahul’s voice is nation’s,will not be gagged

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Baghel, giving a detailed account of the sequence of events in the past few weeks, referred to the recent disqualification of Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha and said the BJP was resorting to this level because Gandhi raised questions on Adani issue.

Lucknow: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had become the voice of the people of the nation and no one would be able to suppress it.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel talking to media at the UPCC office in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

“Rahul Gandhi’s voice is the voice of the people of the nation. No one will be able to gag this voice,” said Baghel while speaking to media persons at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here.

Baghel, giving a detailed account of the sequence of events in the past few weeks, referred to the recent disqualification of Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha and said the BJP was resorting to this level because Gandhi raised questions on Adani issue. He said the Congress would take the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification to the people at the grassroots level now. He said any questions about Adani group were being treated as an attack on India and instead of replying to the questions, the BJP was making attempts to divert attention.

Baghel said Neerav Modi and Lalit Modi did not belong to the backward classes. Surname did not indicate anybody’s caste and the BJP was using the backward caste issue to divert attention from the main issue. He asked if the BJP was a well-wisher of the backward classes, then why did the BJP government at the Centre refrain from conducting the caste census?

