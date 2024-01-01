A Dalit woman was allegedly pushed into a cauldron of boiling sugarcane syrup at a jaggery-making unit for resisting molestation bid, in Baghpat district, police said on Sunday. Baghpat: Dalit woman pushed into hot cauldron for resisting molestation bid

The 18-year-old was admitted to the GTB Hospital in Delhi in critical condition, police said, adding the three accused, including the cauldron owner, had been arrested. The incident took place at Dhanaura Silvernagar village of Baghpat on Saturday. She was still undergoing treatment at the hospital when this report was filed.

MP Singh, the inspector of Binauli police station where the case was registered, said the cauldron owner Pramod, colleague Raju and worker Sandeep had been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 on the complaint of the woman’s brother.

“The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and the three accused were arrested and jailed by the night,” Singh added.

In his complaint, the brother said Pramod, Raju and Sandeep molested and misbehaved his sister. When she protested, the accused hurled casteist slurs at her and pushed her into the cauldron with the intention of killing her.