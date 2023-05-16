Rejecting parties, Baghpat voters elect independents in all 6 Nagar Panchayats

MEERUT In this civic poll, voters of Baghpat district rejected candidates of political parties, electing independents as chairpersons of all six Nagar Panchayats. However, they elected RLD and BJP candidates as chairpersons in three Nagar Palika Parishads of the district. Political experts said that by electing independents, the voters had given a message to political parties that they should not be taken for granted, at least in civic bodies’ elections. (Pic for representation)

Baghpat has three Nagar Palika Parishads in Khekra, Baghpat and Baraut and six Nagar Panchayats in Tatiri, Aminagar Sarai, Doghat, Tikait, Chhaprauli and Rataul. The district has a traditional RLD vote base since the time of Chaudhary Charan Singh. But the BJP took over this vote bank to some extent after the 2013 communal riots in adjoining Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

The RLD fielded its candidates only for Nagar Palika Parishad and won Baghpat and Baraut seats while the BJP candidate was elected on Khekra seat.

Barring Chhaprauli Nagar Panchayat, BJP, Congress and BSP fielded their candidates in remaining five Nagar panchayats but none of the candidates won.

Newly elected chairman of Rataul Nagar Panchayat Junaid Faridi explained that the election was for local self-government and people should be given opportunity to elect representatives of their choice and not those imposed by political parties.

A political expert said that parties ignored those candidates whom people wanted and gave tickets to others, so people voted against them to ensure victory of independent candidates. In Rataul, BJP gave ticket to a person who could not convince people to vote in his favour because of his tainted image, he said.

Similarly, in Aminagar Sarai, a Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha worker was demanding ticket for his mother but it was given to some other person. Besides, action was also initiated against the leader and his mother, which angered the voters further and they cast vote in favour of the independent candidate. Also, in Tariri the BJP gave ticket to a candidate against the wishes of the people who were largely supporting another candidate.

Political experts said that by electing independents, the voters had given a message to political parties that they should not be taken for granted, at least in civic bodies’ elections.

Nagar Palika Parishad

Baghpat- Razauddin ( RLD)

Baraut- Babita Tomar ( RLD)

Khekra- Neelam Devi ( BJP)

Nagar Panchayats

Tatiri- Sapna (Independent)

Chhaprauli- Dharmendra (Independent)

Doghat-Sangeeta (Independent)

Tikri- Sarita (Independent)

Aminagar Sarai- Sunita (Independent)

Rataul- Junaid Faridi (Independent)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON