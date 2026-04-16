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Blackmail, past relationships: Balrampur 'road accident' deaths turn out to be double murder

Two deaths blamed on a road accident in UP's Balrampur have now turned into a double murder case.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 11:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Two deaths initially blamed on a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district have been traced to a premeditated double murder allegedly orchestrated over a past relationship and suspected blackmail, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested four accused, including a woman, her husband and two relatives. (For representation)

Two men, Deepchand alias Chhotu and his friend Manoj, were allegedly strangled to death before their bodies were dumped near a roadside drain along with a motorcycle to stage a fatal crash in the Maharajganj Tarai police station area on Monday, officials said, adding four accused, including a woman, her husband and two relatives, were arrested within 24 hours of the incident on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, Balrampur superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said the case was initially registered as a road accident against unidentified persons after the bodies were found near the Sevarhawa drain in Laukhawa.

“Preliminary information suggested that the two had died in a road mishap. However, evidence collected from the spot, along with call detail record (CDR) analysis and technical surveillance, pointed to foul play,” Kumar said.

After the killings, the accused allegedly placed the bodies on a motorcycle and dumped them near the drain to make it appear as if the victims had died in a road accident. During the probe, police recovered broken pieces of a mobile phone belonging to one of the deceased, a necklace allegedly linked to the woman accused, and the motorcycle used to stage the scene. Police said these recoveries, coupled with CDR analysis and other digital evidence, helped crack the case.

All four accused — Khushboo Verma, Anil Kumar, Ajay Kumar Verma and Santosh Kumar — were arrested and remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court, police said.

The FIR has since been amended to include charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, replacing the earlier accident-related sections, police said, adding further probe was ongoing.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Blackmail, past relationships: Balrampur 'road accident' deaths turn out to be double murder
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Blackmail, past relationships: Balrampur 'road accident' deaths turn out to be double murder
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