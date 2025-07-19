Balrampur conversion racket: 22 bank a/cs with funds over 60 cr surfaced during ED raids

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s Lucknow zonal office discovered around 22 bank accounts with funds amounting to several crores related to the alleged kingpin of Balrampur religious conversion racket, Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, 78, and his aides during the extensive raids carried out at 13 locations across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Balrampur, and at two sites in Mumbai on Thursday, senior ED officials said on Friday. Evidence collected during the searches revealed that all the immovable assets acquired by Chhangur Baba (in pic) are in the names of his aides Naveen Rohra and Neetu Rohra to conceal his actual involvement in money laundering. (Sourced)

During the operation, the ED also sealed a commercial complex in Utraula and pasted a notice regarding the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, provisions.

The officials said funds amounting to more than ₹60 crore allegedly received by Chhangur Baba and his aides have been identified from the analysis of these bank accounts. They said it has also come to fore that the conversion racket kingpin and his associates received a large amount from foreign countries.

They said a number of documents were seized during the searches, which revealed that funds which are nothing but Proceeds of Crime were majorly transferred to different people for purchasing a number of immovable properties worth crores of rupees and carrying out construction activities in these properties.

They said the evidence collected during the searches revealed that all the immovable assets acquired by Chhangur Baba are in the names of his aides Naveen Rohra and Neetu Rohra to conceal his actual involvement in money laundering. The searches resulted in recovery of physical records relevant for the investigation.

The officials said investigation is underway and more facts related to money laundering could surface further. Earlier, the ED initiated its investigation on the basis of FIR registered by ATS, Lucknow, alleging a large-scale conspiracy involving unlawful religious conversions, utilisation of foreign funding and activities posing a potential threat to national security.

Chhangur Baba and his associates are alleged to have established an extensive network operating from the premises of Chand Auliya Dargah, Balrampur, where he regularly organised large gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals. He is accused of systematically inducing, coercing, and manipulating individuals of other faiths— particularly Scheduled Castes and economically disadvantaged persons belonging to Hindu religion into religious conversion.

Searches uncovered potential international links

The ED officials said the searches uncovered potential international links in Chhangur Baba and his associates’ religious conversion case. They said the key discovery was made at the Mumbai residence of Shehzad Sheikh, a close associate of accused Naveen, where a photo of the Croatian currency ‘Kuna’ was found on a mobile phone.

The officials say this finding suggests that the religious conversion racket may have had international dimensions, with foreign currency potentially playing a role in the operations. They said the agency is further analysing data from Sheikh’s mobile device to gather more information on this aspect.