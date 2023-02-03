Balrampur hosp to be developed on med colleges’ pattern: U.P. dy CM Pathak

Balrampur hospital will be developed further on the pattern of medical colleges in the state, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. He is also health and medical education minister of Uttar Pradesh.

“Balrampur hospital is one of the prominent hospitals in the state and has maximum bed strength among district level hospitals. This hospital should further develop medical education and research activity too that are done in medical institutes,” said Pathak while addressing 154h foundation day of the hospital on Friday.

He said the hospital can send proposal and the state government will help with all resources and facilities for education and research. During the event, it was proposed to name the destitute ward after former Lucknow mayor Dr SC Rai.

“Hospital staff should ensure there is no laxity towards patient care and treatment. Doctors should use the patient welfare fund to keep campus clean and for minor repair work that are often pointed out by patients,” the deputy CM added.

Hospital director Dr Ramesh Goyal, chief medical superintendent Dr GP Gupta, medical superintendent Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi and other senior officials were present during the event.