‘Balrampur hosp to enhance dialysis facility’

Balrampur hospital administration has planned to enhance dialysis facility along with diagnostic facilities such as 2D Echocardiography and MRI, said Dr Pawan Arun Kumar director of the hospital and Dr NB Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital in a press conference on Wednesday. Both the doctors joined hospital recently. (Pic for representation)

“Proposal has been sent to the health department for an MRI machine, five more dialysis machines and 2D echocardiography,” said Dr Kumar. The hospital has 20 dialysis setups at present including 13 under public private partnership mode.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Doctors said that improving the emergency service is also a priority, particularly timely shifting of patients admitted to emergency ward to their respective wards. “We will focus to improve services gradually. As required, more equipment will be brought on the campus,” said Dr Singh.