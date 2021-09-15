Banda ASP suspended for inefficient tackling of illegal mining

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Banda Mahendra Pratap Chauhan was suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday for showing inefficiency in tackling illegal mining, senior state government officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police official privy of the development, said Chauhan’s name had surfaced during a telephonic conversation of SP Singh, who is allegedly involved in illegal mining. Singh was being tracked by UP STF on the directions of the state government. During the telephonic conversations, Singh had referred to meeting the ASP.

The official said, earlier too, allegations had surfaced against some police officers for supporting illegal mining and transportation mafia.

The state government has ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. The order says, “On basis of the review of works done by the ASP Mahendra Pratap Chauhan, he was found to be inefficient in tackling crimes and criminals in his state, illegal mining and transportation mafia in particular.”

The order also mentioned that ‘maurang’ extracted from Madhya Pradesh was being transported illegally through Uttar Pradesh and vehicles carrying it passed through Banda, a district under Chauhan’s jurisdiction. “Had he taken proper action against the illegal mining and transportation mafia, such lapses would not have taken place. it reflects his carelessness and poor supervision during his work.”