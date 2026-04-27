Banda bakes at 47.6°C, slight relief in rest of UP; rain likely

LUCKNOW Amidst a decline in temperatures across UP after nine consecutive days of blistering heat, the Bundelkhand region continued to sizzle on Monday with Banda again emerging the hottest in the country at 47.6°C, also surging past its all-time high for April. The mercury surpassed its previous highest recorded value of 47.4°C on April 25 this year.

A woman protects herself and her child from the scorching heat, in Prayagraj, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

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“Today, heatwave conditions were confined to Jhansi (45.2 degrees), Orai (44.2 degrees) and Banda in the Bundelkhand region of south UP,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow Met office.

Under the influence of moist easterly winds, arising from an east-west trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over the lower troposphere in the northwestern part of the state, through another such circulation over eastern UP, and reaching up to northwestern Bangladesh — most parts of the state (excluding the southwestern region) witnessed a significant drop in mercury of 2 to 4°C, he said.

Conversely, Bundelkhand experienced a rise of approximately 1°C, he added.

Consequently, heatwave conditions within the state contracted, becoming confined solely to the Bundelkhand districts of Jhansi, Jalaun, and Banda. The day temperature in Lucknow dropped to 40.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, from 43 degrees a day before. The minimum of 24.8 degrees was two degrees less than what it was on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} As the influence of the current Western Disturbance affecting Northwest India extends to the southern parts of Bundelkhand, sporadic rainfall commenced in Jhansi and Lalitpur. In the coming days, as a result of the likely interaction between this disturbance and the lower-tropospheric easterly winds, this spell of rain is expected to extend to the eastern parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the influence of the current Western Disturbance affecting Northwest India extends to the southern parts of Bundelkhand, sporadic rainfall commenced in Jhansi and Lalitpur. In the coming days, as a result of the likely interaction between this disturbance and the lower-tropospheric easterly winds, this spell of rain is expected to extend to the eastern parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This will bring about cloud cover, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds across the entire state, leading to potential rainfall and a widespread decline in temperatures across various regions —including Bundelkhand. The state is likely to find relief from widespread heatwave conditions starting April 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will bring about cloud cover, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds across the entire state, leading to potential rainfall and a widespread decline in temperatures across various regions —including Bundelkhand. The state is likely to find relief from widespread heatwave conditions starting April 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IMD predicted the likelyhood of rain/thundershowers at a few places over western UP and at isolated places over eastern UP on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD predicted the likelyhood of rain/thundershowers at a few places over western UP and at isolated places over eastern UP on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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The department issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over western UP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) were very likely at isolated places over eastern UP, the weatherman predicted.

On Tuesday, there is a probability of strong winds at a speed of 40–50 km/h in about 15 districts of western UP, including Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.

Also, there is a probability of thunder/lightning in over 25 districts including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Etawah, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and surrounding areas.

Banda remained the hottest in the country for 5 times in 10 days in April this year

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DATE TEMPERATURE

Apr 27 47.6°

Apr 25. 47.4°

Apr 21. 44.2°

Apr 17. 45.4°

Apr 16. 44.4°

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