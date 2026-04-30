Banda cools down 11°C in 72 hrs, loses its ‘hottest tag’

Unseasonal rains with severe storms have swept across Uttar Pradesh over the past 48 hours, bringing dramatic relief from scorching heat. Maximum temperatures have dropped 10-12 degrees Celsius statewide, completely eliminating heatwave conditions.

Representational image (File photo)

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Banda district, named the world’s hottest city on April 27 with 47.6 degrees Celsius, experienced the sharpest decline. The maximum temperature dropped to 36.4 degrees on Thursday, marking an 11.2-degree drop in just three days.

Gusty winds exceeding 50-60 km/h were recorded across the state, with some areas experiencing gusts beyond 70 km/h.

Relief is expected to continue through the week. A brief lull in rains is forecast for May 1-3, when temperatures may rise 4-6 degrees Celsius. Another rainfall spell around May 4-5 will keep temperatures low.

Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological office, said, “A slight decrease in the ongoing unseasonal rainfall spell is expected in the state during the first 2-3 days of May, leading to a gradual rise in temperature by 4-6 degrees. However, rainfall activity in the state is likely to increase again which will likely bring down the temperatures again.”

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{{^usCountry}} In Lucknow, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 31.7 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with expected maximum and minimum temperatures around 36 and 22 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Lucknow, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 31.7 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with expected maximum and minimum temperatures around 36 and 22 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} West UP is likely to remain dry while East UP may experience isolated rain or thundershowers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West UP is likely to remain dry while East UP may experience isolated rain or thundershowers. {{/usCountry}}

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