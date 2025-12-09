Bangladeshi infiltrators must not be allowed to get voter status, says Yogi

Continuing his review of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued a stern warning that no negligence will be tolerated. He stated that every eligible voter must be included, and no ineligible name should remain on the list. Ensuring comprehensive voter inclusion, he stressed was essential for a strong democracy.Bangladeshi infiltrators must not be allowed to secure voter status under any circumstances, he said. He issued these instructions at separate review meetings with BJP leaders and workers in Moradabad and Agra. He had held similar meetings in Saharanpur and Aligarh on Sunday. He has visited several districts to review progress on the SIR front so far. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed party workers to cooperate closely with BLO teams. (FILE PH OTO)

As the extended deadline for the submission of the enumeration forms lapses on December 11, he directed all teams to intensify their ground work to rectify electoral rolls by flagging illegal voters.

“Along with sharing strategies for victory in the upcoming elections, he is also closely reviewing the SIR-related work. He emphasised coordinated action between the government and the party organization to strengthen the process,” a government spokesman said.

Chairing a review meeting at the Moradabad Circuit House, the chief minister instructed party workers to cooperate closely with BLO teams. He also directed party representatives to avoid any form of laxity and ensure that the names of deceased and fake voters, based on the 2003 voter list, are removed promptly.

During his meetings on Monday, the CM reiterated that any doubtful entries should be thoroughly verified. He highlighted the vital role of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), stating that the SIR is not just an administrative exercise but an organizational responsibility as well.

He urged BLAs, booth workers, and office-bearers to engage directly with voters and form teams at each booth to conduct detailed verification.

Further, he instructed all ministers, MLAs, MLCs, mayors, and other public representatives to work in full coordination with the organization and complete the process with speed and sincerity.

He noted that people trust the BJP and its government for consistently working in their interest, making it even more important to reach out and assist voters in completing their registration.

Party workers were also asked to gather detailed information on central and state government schemes and monitor progress on development projects. With panchayat elections scheduled next year and assembly elections to follow in 2027, he emphasised that the party must maintain strong preparedness.

At a closed-door meeting with party leaders and workers in Agra, he asked them to speed up efforts in the remaining three days of the SIR exercise.

Ministers and MLAs from four districts of Agra division, including Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Mathura, were present at the meeting held in the commissionerate office.

“The chief minister stressed on the identification of voters found missing or untraceable despite efforts made by BLOs. He asked party workers to assist BLO in tracing those whose forms are still not filled and are found missing,” said the party’s state vice-president Braj Bahadur Singh, who is the party leader incharge of SIR in Agra division. Singh was among those present at the meeting.