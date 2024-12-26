Bank heist kingpin nabbed in Ghazipur, only 6,830 recovered

LUCKNOW The key conspirator of the multi-crore heist at Indian Overseas Bank’s Chinhat branch in Lucknow was arrested from Zamania area of east UP’s Ghazipur district adjoining the Bihar border on Wednesday, said police on Thursday. Cash and jewellery worth ₹ 1.65 crore were recovered from three others, including Arvind Kumar, 22, Balram Kumar, 28, and Kailash Bind, 28, arrested by Lucknow police on Sunday . (Pic for representation)

Surprisingly, the Ghazipur police failed to recover any of the stolen valuables from the accused, Vipin Kumar Verma, 22, who hails from Sitapur, but was living in a rented accommodation in Takrohi locality near the bank, where he along with six criminals of Bihar executed the burglary on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The burglars made hole in the wall using electronic cutters and fled with the booty worth crores.

As per the Ghazipur police, only ₹6,830, a country-made firearm and a cartridge were recovered from his possession. Similarly, only 1 kg silver ornaments worth ₹1 lakh were recovered from another key accused, Sunny Dayal, who was shot dead in an encounter by Ghazipur police under the Gahmar police station limits on Monday morning.

Cash and jewellery worth ₹1.65 crore were recovered from three others, including Arvind Kumar, 22, Balram Kumar, 28, and Kailash Bind, 28, arrested by Lucknow police on Sunday while valuables worth over ₹5.5 crore were recovered from the third key accused, Sobind Kumar, gunned down in a separate encounter by Lucknow police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

So far, four of the seven accused involved in the bank heist had been arrested while two were gunned down in police encounters. One accused, Mithun Kumar, 28, of Bihar’s Lakhisarai was still at large.

SP (Ghazipur) Iraj Raja informed that Vipin Kumar Verma was arrested from Zamania railway station when he was about to board a train to Bihar around 2.10pm on Wednesday.

On Saturday/ Sunday night, seven men, including six from Bihar who met in Punjab’s Jalandhar’s jail while being lodged there for different crimes, broke into the bank and vanished with cash and valuables after breaking open the bank lockers.