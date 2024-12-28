Bank heist: Last of 7 accused caught; recovery worth nearly 12 lakh

The only accused in the recent bank heist in the state capital who was still out of police bounds was arrested Friday from near Chinhat, police officials said, adding cash and valuables worth ₹11.79 lakh were recovered from him. With the arrest on Friday, all seven accused in the robbery had either been caught or shot dead in police encounters—four were arrested and two were gunned down.

With this arrest, all seven accused in the robbery had either been caught or shot dead in police encounters—four were arrested and two were gunned down.

The seventh accused, identified as Mithun Kumar Bind, 28, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his head, was arrested from near a deserted location under Chinhat police station limits. Gold weighing 126.14 grams and worth ₹9,98,965, 893 grams of silver worth ₹80,147 and cash ₹1 lakh was recovered from Bind.

A senior police official said the recovery from Bind raised questions over the arrest of key conspirator Vipin Kumar Verma, 23, from whom a meagre ₹6,830 was recovered in Ghazipur on Wednesday.

“We were expecting that a large recovery will be made from Verma, who hails from Sitapur but was living in a rented accommodation in the Takrohi locality, located near the bank where a heist was committed by him and six others from Bihar... Ghazipur police only found ₹6,830 in cash, a country firearm and a live cartridge from his possession,” he added

Similarly, from Sunny Dayal, who was killed by police in Ghazipur on Monday, only one kilogram of silver ornaments worth ₹89,750 was recovered.

On the contrary, cash and jewellery worth ₹1.65 crore were recovered from three others—Arvind Kumar, 22, Balram Kumar, 28, and Kailash Bind, 28—after they were arrested by Lucknow police on Sunday. Valuables worth ₹5.5 crore were recovered from Sobind Kumar, who was gunned down in an encounter with Lucknow police on Monday.

On Sunday, the seven men, who had met in a Punjab jail, broke into Indian Overseas Bank’s Chinhat branch and vanished with cash and valuables that were stored in 42 lockers.