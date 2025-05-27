Bank staff caught in 1.93 cr cyber scam from dormant accounts in Bulandshahr

Four employees of a private bank, including a branch manager, have been arrested in Bulandshahr for allegedly collaborating with cybercriminals to siphon off ₹1.93 crore from dormant bank accounts, police said on Tuesday. Police recovered 20 cheque books, 14 passbooks, and 7 ATM cards from the arrested individuals. (Sourced)

A dormant bank account is one that has had no activity for an extended period, typically 24 months or more.

The police said that the arrests were made on Monday following a complaint filed on May 18 by Mohd Aslam, a resident of Shastri Park in Meerut, who discovered that his dormant account had been fraudulently accessed. Aslam, who had opened the account in 2022 for his folding-bed business and stopped using it by December of that year, said he was alerted in April 2025 when unidentified individuals visited his old address, prompting his family to raise concerns.

Upon checking, Aslam learned that the mobile number linked to his account had been changed without his consent and substantial transactions had been carried out.

An investigation by the cybercrime unit revealed that four bank employees, Balram alias Balle, Ankit Sharma, Jitendra Kumar alias Jeetu, and Shubham Kaushik, were directly involved in providing confidential customer details to scammers. The accused allegedly tampered with records to alter mobile numbers, reactivate dormant accounts, and enable unauthorised fund transfers.

During the probe, police recovered 20 cheque books, 14 passbooks, and 7 ATM cards from the arrested individuals. Officials say the group used forged know your customer (KYC) documents and fake written requests to update mobile numbers and obtain new cheque books and ATM cards.

“These staffers acted as internal facilitators, ensuring the bank’s approval for changes in the dormant accounts and helping fraudsters gain control,” an investigating officer said.

During interrogation, the accused identified two key masterminds, Naval Saini from Gurgaon (Haryana) and Devit Gautam from Malagarh village in Bulandshahr, who allegedly led the cyber fraud network. The gang targeted dormant accounts of individuals who had relocated, passed away, or filed for closure.

Superintendent of police (Crime) Naresh Kumar confirmed the arrests and said efforts are underway to trace and detain the three-remaining accused, including the two masterminds. “Raids are being conducted at multiple locations. We are working to uncover the full extent of this organised fraud,” he said.

The syndicate allegedly routed funds under the guise of trade-related transactions using RTGS, NEFT, and UPI modes. The money was then dispersed into accounts managed by their accomplices in different states, with the fraud network in several states, according to police.