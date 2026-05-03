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Banks not probe agencies, can’t freeze accounts arbitrarily: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court criticized banks for arbitrarily freezing accounts, imposing a ₹50,000 penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for unjustified action.

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has expressed displeasure over what it termed a growing tendency of banks to arbitrarily freeze accounts, observing that a bank acts as a trustee, not an investigative agency.

The bench observed that the increasing trend of freezing bank accounts without adequate grounds is a matter of concern. (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary on April 29 imposed a cost of 50,000 on Indian Overseas Bank, Alambagh branch, Lucknow, for freezing a customer’s account without valid justification, directing that the amount be paid to the account holder within four weeks.

The order came while allowing a petition filed by M/s SA Enterprises, a company which deals in fishery machinery. The petitioner had challenged the action for freezing his bank account.

In its plea, the company stated it received 23 lakh in its bank account through RTGS on January 16, 2026. The bank froze the account citing suspicion because the firm had declared an annual income of 5.76 lakh at the time of opening the account.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Banks not probe agencies, can’t freeze accounts arbitrarily: Allahabad HC
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Banks not probe agencies, can’t freeze accounts arbitrarily: Allahabad HC
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