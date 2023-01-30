Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bapu’s ideology paves way for world peace: U.P. CM

Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Paying his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) on his 75th death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Bapu’s ideology called for humanity, freedom and harmony while paving way for ‘Ramrajya’ and world peace

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at GPO in Lucknow. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Paying his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) on his 75th death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Bapu’s ideology called for humanity, freedom and harmony while paving way for ‘Ramrajya’ and world peace.

He also offered flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at GPO Park here in the presence of schoolchildren. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the event.

In a tweet, Yogi said, “Humble tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary! Bapu’s ideology calls for humanity, freedom and harmony. His teachings pave the way for the realisation of the concept of Ramrajya and world peace.”

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav also paid homage to Bapu. “A humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary,” Akhilesh tweeted.

Martyrs’ Day was observed at the Congress office with party members recalling Gandhi’s contribution to the India’s freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

