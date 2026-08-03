Barabanki PAC constable found dead in barracks; suicide suspected

A 28-year-old Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his barracks at the 10th Battalion PAC campus in Barabanki district on Sunday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest he had been battling depression and was reportedly under financial stress due to heavy debts allegedly accumulated through online gaming.

Investigators said the constable allegedly tore his T-shirt, fashioned it into a makeshift noose and hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his room. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The constable, a native of Meerut and a member of the 2021 batch, was posted with the 10th Battalion PAC.

According to police, the incident came to light around 6 am after fellow PAC personnel returned to the barracks from deployment and found him hanging. They immediately informed senior officers, following which the 10th Battalion PAC commandant and local police reached the spot.

The body was brought down and sent for a post-mortem examination. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigators said the constable allegedly tore his T-shirt, fashioned it into a makeshift noose and hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his room.

Meanwhile, a family member alleged that the constable had become addicted to online gaming and had accumulated substantial debts after repeatedly losing money, leaving him under severe financial and mental stress.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they are examining the constable’s mobile phone, financial records and other digital evidence to ascertain the extent of his online gaming activity and related debts. No suicide note has been recovered, said Arpit Vijayvargiya, superintendent of police, Barabanki. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are examining the constable’s mobile phone, financial records and other digital evidence to ascertain the extent of his online gaming activity and related debts. No suicide note has been recovered, said Arpit Vijayvargiya, superintendent of police, Barabanki. {{/usCountry}}

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