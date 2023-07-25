Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day after clash: Bareilly peaceful amid heavy police presence

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 25, 2023 12:49 AM IST

On Sunday, a kanwariya group that was heading to Badaun was pelted with stones near the Shahnoori mosque around 3 pm on Sunday, police officials said.

A day after a clash between locals and a group of kanwariyas here, Bareilly remained peaceful amid heavy police deployment on Monday.

“Around 350 police personnel remained deployed on and near the Jogi Nawada locality to provide safe passage to kanwariyas...” said a senior police official. Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chowdhary also said heavy police force was deployed in the troubled spot where peace was maintained throughout the day.

He said the kanwariyas returned to perform ‘Jalabhishek ‘(a ritual) at the Vankandinath temple located barely 400 meters away from the spot, on Monday. Also, security deployment was intensified on other kanwar routes in the region, he added.

