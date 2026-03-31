Bareilly , A shortage of LPG cylinders over the past few weeks has forced residents in Bareilly to scramble for old kerosene stoves and lanterns, many of which have long disappeared from households as fuel use patterns changed. Bareilly residents hunt for kerosene stoves, lanterns amid LPG shortage

With the government directing ration shops to supply kerosene for cooking and lighting amid the LPG cylinder crunch, people have begun searching their homes, neighbours' houses and local markets for stoves and lanterns that were once common but are now hard to find.

Locals said that with improved LPG access under schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and better electricity supply over the past decade, dependence on kerosene had sharply declined, leading to stoves and lanterns falling out of use.

Additional District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Singh said kerosene distribution through the public distribution system was not stopped abruptly but phased out between 2015 and 2018 as LPG connections and electrification expanded across Uttar Pradesh.

However, the recent LPG shortage has reversed the trend, with households resorting to traditional methods. Some have even turned to earthen chulhas, while electric induction cooktops have also seen increased use.

"People are now searching through scrap at home and asking neighbours if they have a stove to lend for a few days," a local resident said.

Dr Vandana Sharma, a senior professor at Bareilly College, said she had been trying to find a kerosene stove in the market for the last two days.

"It is not available at any price. Shopkeepers are asking for a week to get the stock. There was a time when two stoves were used in every household. Now, they have vanished," she said.

In rural areas, the situation is similar. Satendra Singh Chauhan from Bhuta block said lanterns were once a staple in every home.

"Earlier, there used to be three lanterns in a house in the courtyard, inside the room and at the entrance. Now, not a single household in our village has one," he said.

Dr Archana Singh said the shift has also created a generational disconnect.

"Many students today do not even know what a kerosene stove is," she said, adding that such stoves became popular globally in the late 19th century and were widely used in India through the 20th century.

Residents said the sudden spike in demand has made both new and used stoves scarce.

Rajveer Singh Gurjar, a milk seller from Pashupatinath Colony, said he was trying to arrange lanterns for his village home, where the electricity supply remains erratic.

"The shopkeeper asked me to come after two days as he has to look in the warehouse," he said.

Navratna Lal Gaur from Faridpur said he had located a stove but was unable to find a pump washer in the market.

"I will arrange it somehow and send it home along with kerosene once it is available," he said.

Haseen Miyan from Aijaz Nagar Gotia said he had visited several shops but could not find a stove, new or old.

Local mechanic Zafar in Jagatpur said demand for stoves has surged.

"We have called a craftsman. The stove can be made, but parts like burners are difficult to source," he said.

Hari Shankar, a computer operator, said, "My children do not even know what a stove is."

At Bareilly Junction, tea vendor Hoshiyar Singh Pal said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has affected small businesses.

"We have been searching for cylinders for the last two days. If we don't get one, we will start making tea on a coal-fired stove," he said.

Earlier, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Uttar Pradesh government had cautioned people against LPG shortage rumours and directed officials to ensure adequate supply.

In a statement on Monday night, the government said it has conducted 17,581 raids and inspections across the state since March 12 to curb black marketing and ensure the smooth supply of LPG and petroleum products.

During this period, 33 FIRs were registered against LPG distributors, and 189 FIRs were registered in other cases, leading to the arrest of 17 people. Additionally, prosecution proceedings were initiated against 224 people, it said.

Following directives from the chief secretary, district administrations across the state are actively monitoring the situation.

District supply officers and local administrative officials are conducting regular inspections to ensure the timely availability of gas cylinders and fuel to consumers, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.