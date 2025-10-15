Bareilly violence case: Tauqeer Raza’s judicial custody extended till Oct 28

MEERUT The court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Bareilly, on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, the main accused in the September 26 Bareilly violence case, till October 28. The court of the CJJM, Bareilly, extended Tauqeer Raza’s judicial custody. (For Representation)

Earlier, Raza, also the president of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), was produced before CJM Alka Pandey’s court in Bareilly through video conferencing from Farrukhabad district’s Fatehgarh jail where he is currently lodged.

According to Bareilly Kotwali station house officer Amit Pandey, remand has been approved in all cases linked to the incident. In the primary case filed at Kotwali police station, Raza has been named as the main accused, while in 10 other FIRs, he faces charges of criminal conspiracy. Along with him, four of his close associates — Nadeem, Nafees Khan, Nafees’s son Farman, and Anees Saklaini — were also produced before the CJM court on Tuesday.

Violence broke out in Bareilly on September 26, when a crowd assembled in support of the “I Love Mohammad” campaign following a call by IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. However, the situation turned chaotic when the Maulana did not appear at the gathering. Police allege that the mob vandalised shops and vehicles, forcing security personnel to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

At least 22 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes. Police registered 10 FIRs across different police stations the same day, followed by another case later. Raza was subsequently arrested on September 27 and shifted to Fatehgarh jail for security reasons. So far, more than 100 accused have been taken into custody, including several of Raza’s close aides.

Following Raza’s arrest, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and municipal corporation launched a large-scale crackdown on properties belonging to the accused and their alleged supporters. The BDA demolished the wedding hall owned by accused Nafees Khan alias Dr Nafees, declaring it an illegal construction.

In a parallel action, the municipal corporation razed an unauthorised electric vehicle charging station operated by a Samajwadi Party councillor known to be close to Raza. The electricity department also lodged eight cases of power theft against individuals linked to the violence.

Authorities further sealed two wedding halls, a hotel, and the house of Farhat, accused of sheltering rioters. Several other illegal structures associated with Raza’s supporters have also been sealed as part of the ongoing administrative action.