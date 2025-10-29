Bareilly violence:Judicial custody of Tauqeer Raza extended till Nov 11

The judicial custody of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who is accused of instigating communal violence in Bareilly last month, has been extended by 14 days. The next hearing is scheduled for November 11.

Senior prosecution officer Lavlesh Singh said, “Raza was produced before chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Alka Pandey through video conferencing on Tuesday due to security concerns and volatile law-and-order situation. Raza’s close associates, however, were physically produced before the court.”

Raza has been lodged in the Fatehgarh Central Jail since September 27, a day after violent clashes broke out in Bareilly. The violence erupted when a mob allegedly attacked police personnel during a gathering of Raza’s supporters at Islamia Ground. Ten FIRs were registered across multiple police stations, including five at the Kotwali police station. Raza has been named in all ten cases.

During the September 26 violence, which followed Friday prayers, police said Raza’s supporters raised provocative slogans and hurled petrol bombs and stones at officers after permission for their protest was denied. The Bareilly administration had imposed prohibitory orders under BNSS Section 163, citing the ongoing Navratri and Urs festivities. Raza allegedly released a video challenging the government’s restrictions, warning of “dire consequences” if the protest was blocked. When the police intervened, violence spread rapidly from Khalil Tiraha to Naumahalla Mosque, Kotwali, SP City Office, Novelty Chauraha, Azamnagar, and Shyamganj areas.

Investigators have been visiting the Fatehgarh Jail frequently to record Raza’s statements in multiple cases. On Saturday, officers questioned him regarding the Biharipur outpost violence, while on Sunday, SSI Santosh Singh and Nitin Rana recorded statements related to the Kumar Talkies riot and Chauraha outpost incidents.

Raza faces serious charges, including inciting riots, criminal conspiracy, issuing threats through viral videos, and provocation with intent to cause violence. He is also an accused in cases linked to the 2019 anti-CAA-NRC protests. Police have obtained B-warrants against him in all cases, and according to his lawyer Sunil Saxena, securing bail under the current charges may take at least six months. If the National Security Act (NSA) is invoked, his detention could extend for a year.

Six of the ten cases against Raza are being investigated by the Bareilly Kotwali police. His close aides and IMC office bearers—Nafees Khan alias Dr Nafees (IMC national general secretary and spokesperson), former district president Nadeem, Farhat, Muneer Idrishi, Anees Saklaini, and Sajid—are also among the 105 people currently imprisoned in connection with the riots.

Following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions for strict action, the Bareilly administration has sealed or demolished properties worth nearly ₹250 crore linked to the accused. Among these are Dr Nafees’s ₹5 crore banquet hall and an illegal electric charging station belonging to a Samajwadi Party councillor. Police have also announced a ₹15,000 reward each for seven of the absconding accused.

