‘Basantsar Day’ celebratedin Mathura Cantt

Agra ‘Basantar Day’ celebrations, to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the historic ‘Battle of Basantar’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, was organised at Mathura Cantt with traditional gravitas on Friday. Wreaths to honour soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the battle, were laid by General Officer Commanding Strike - one, Lt. Gen. Gajendra Joshi and veterans who participated in the operation.

“‘Battle of Basantar’ remains one of the fiercest recorded engagements in the annals of history wherein in one single day, the bravehearts of Strike-one destroyed 53 enemy tanks and captured a large swathe of land in enemy territory, thereby crushing the morale and will of the enemy to fight,” said the press statement issued by the public relations office of Defence in Lucknow.

“Five Battle Honours, Two PVC, 10 MVC, 42 VrC, 89 SM and 28 Mention in Dispatches were bestowed on the units and gallant soldiers whose acts of bravery collectively and singularly contributed to the success of the operations. The valour and heroism shown by Strike-1 during the 1971 India-Pakistan war have been etched permanently in the annals of history for posterity,” said the press statement.

In his message on the occasion, lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi, General Officer Commanding , Strike-1 exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves to the Service of the nation and to keep the interests of the country paramount. He urged all ranks to strive hard, train regularly and prepare well to deliver whenever Strike-1 was called upon by the nation.