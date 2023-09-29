BBAU extends SFI activist’s suspension

Lucknow The disciplinary committee of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, has extended the suspension of a student and SFI activist Abdul Wahab by 21 days. The suspension of another student and SFI activist Vinod Kumar has been cancelled on condition that he gives an affidavit stating he would no longer take part in any activities organised by the students. The students marched to meet the proctor but he left his office and refused to meet them or address the issue raised. (Pic for representation)

The duo was suspended for setting up a helpdesk on the campus to help admission seekers. They had put their organization’s symbol on the helpdesk.

The recent suspension comes immediately after the last suspension duration ended on the eve of September 27. The SFI alleged that the chief proctor acted in a dictatorial manner and gave no chance to the suspended students for dialogue in person.

When the students attempted to enter the university on Thursday, the security misbehaved with them and manhandled them, alleged the SFI. It also alleged that the suspension was arbitrary in nature and came immediately after the ending of the last suspension order.

The students marched to meet the proctor but he left his office and refused to meet the students or address the issue raised. The students raised slogans against the suspension and the alleged arbitrary nature of action.

This was followed by a march from the Proctor’s Office to Ambedkar Bhawan via Gate no. 2 of the university. The security tried to break the march by barricading the vice-chancellor’s house and allegedly manhandled the students, including women.

But the students successfully completed their march and sat on an indefinite sit-in at Ambedkar Bhawan. They discussed the issue and gave speeches regarding the suspension. The administration had refused to meet or hold dialogue with the students, forcing them to continue their indefinite sit-in, they said.

When contacted, university spokesperson Rachna Gangwar said that the disciplinary committee had extended suspension order as the probe was still on.

